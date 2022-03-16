HOPR (HOPR) Trading Down 6% This Week

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and $1.37 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

