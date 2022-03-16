Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

