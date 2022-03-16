Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Hord has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $564,023.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.