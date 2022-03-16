Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $90,400.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.81. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

