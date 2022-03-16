Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$20.91. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$20.89, with a volume of 2,422 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.97.
About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.