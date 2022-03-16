Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

