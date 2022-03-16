Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

