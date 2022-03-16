H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.81

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.81 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.04). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.89), with a volume of 187,998 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The company has a market cap of £119.19 million and a PE ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

