Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE HNP traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.