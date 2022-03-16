Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HNP traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.