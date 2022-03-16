Huazhu Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reduced their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

