Huazhu Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reduced their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.
About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
