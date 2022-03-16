Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $30.26. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 91,824 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 760,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Huazhu Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 866,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

