HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $4,525,056.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60.

Shares of HUBS traded up $44.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.16. The stock had a trading volume of 725,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.45 and its 200 day moving average is $646.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.21.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.