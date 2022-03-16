Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

