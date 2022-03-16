Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after purchasing an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,546,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,945,000 after acquiring an additional 294,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

