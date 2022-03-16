Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

