Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $22.21 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.