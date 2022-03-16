Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 402.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,403 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.