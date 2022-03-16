Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.88 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $237.00 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

