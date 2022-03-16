Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $472,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

