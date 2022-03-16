Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

