Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.