Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $$43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.