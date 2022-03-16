Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 411,191 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

