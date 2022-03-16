HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. HUNT has a market cap of $84.82 million and approximately $73.29 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103470 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

