Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.40). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.50. The stock has a market cap of £399.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91.
Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.