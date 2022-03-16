Hush Trading Up 10.9% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $7,929.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00390061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00095248 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.