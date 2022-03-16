Hydra Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $77.54 million and approximately $932,800.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00021995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,969,519 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

