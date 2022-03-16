HyperDAO Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $51.61 million and approximately $371,566.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

