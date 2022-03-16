HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of HYRE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,450. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYRE shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

