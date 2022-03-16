HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of HYRE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,450. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.77.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYRE shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
