HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.99% from the company’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
