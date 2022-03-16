HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HyreCar by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HyreCar by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

