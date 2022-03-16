HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Northland Securities

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

HyreCar stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 1,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

