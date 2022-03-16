Hyzon Motors (HYZN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 743,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
