I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $16.40. I-Mab shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 19,302 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

