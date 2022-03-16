I/O Coin Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $34.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00239630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00842559 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,461,520 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

