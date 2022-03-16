IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

