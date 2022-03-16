IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

