IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBIBF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

