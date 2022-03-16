IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in CME Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,084,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 327,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 49,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,355. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.16.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Compass Point upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

