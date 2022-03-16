IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421,029. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

