IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Moderna by 17,874.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,513 shares of company stock worth $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $20.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.26. The company had a trading volume of 424,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,428. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

