IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

