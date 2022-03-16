IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 690,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

