IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,359 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,548.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,278 shares of company stock worth $1,428,753 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

