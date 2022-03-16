IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 123,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

