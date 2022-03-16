IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.