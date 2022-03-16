IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 66.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 493.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. 13,268,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,382,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.