IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $703.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,374. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.16 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $713.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

