IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
CB stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $210.36. 97,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
