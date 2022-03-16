IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

