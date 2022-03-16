IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.